Police: Teen driving truck hits, kills 3-year-old brother in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 3-year-old boy was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck driven by his 13-year-old brother in the front yard of a New Castle home.
Police say the teen’s 3- and 6-year-old brothers grabbed the passenger side doors of the Mitsubishi Raider and stood on the running boards, but he told them to get off.
MORE PENNSYLVANIA HEADLINES
- Pennsylvania murder suspect asks trial judge to preside over wedding
- Hundreds of pieces of mail found discarded in Southwest Philly neighborhood
- Woman found, suspect in custody after kidnapping in Bethlehem, DA says
- Philly mom sends message to other parents after son turns himself in accused of shooting another teen
Believing that the younger boys got off, police say the teen began to drive, but stopped when he heard the 6-year-old crying. The teen looked back and saw the 3-year-old on the ground.
Police say it’s thought that the 3-year-old fell and was run over. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 6-year-old was also injured.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement