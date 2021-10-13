Police: Teen driving truck hits, kills 3-year-old brother in New Castle

article

Delaware State Police say a 3-year-old boy was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck driven by his 13-year-old brother in the front yard of a New Castle home.

Police say the teen’s 3- and 6-year-old brothers grabbed the passenger side doors of the Mitsubishi Raider and stood on the running boards, but he told them to get off.

Believing that the younger boys got off, police say the teen began to drive, but stopped when he heard the 6-year-old crying. The teen looked back and saw the 3-year-old on the ground.

Police say it’s thought that the 3-year-old fell and was run over. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 6-year-old was also injured.

