Hundreds of pieces of mail found discarded in Southwest Philly neighborhood

Residents in a Southwest Philly neighborhood are left scratching their heads after hundreds of pieces of mail were found discarded Tuesday morning.

"There’s hundreds and hundreds of mails," said Leonard Stewart. He is talking about mail that a resident found discarded in their Eastwick neighborhood. Stewart is a member of the Eastwick Friends and Neighborhood Coalition.

"A lot of personal checks, a lot of information and that’s why we don’t want to leave this spot unsecured. There’s mail that goes throughout the country," said Stewart who called police and the postal service.

The mail and U.S. postal bins were scattered throughout bushes along South 86th Street in Southwest Philly.

"We were just looking through some of the mail. We assume there’s medicine and a lot of personal information," said Stewart. Residents say illegal dumping has been an ongoing problem in the area. They’ve asked for camera but have also begun their own patrols.

"We walk around. A lot of times we have to call the police, Eastwick bike patrol and like today we also had to call the postal inspectors," said Stewart.

It remains unclear who dumped the mail here and why.

"We don’t know if it was stolen off of a mail truck or whatever," said Stewart. Police and the U.S. Postal Service have not yet returned our calls for comment.

