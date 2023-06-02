Police: Teenage girl, man shot less than 1 mile apart in Kensington

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating two shootings in Kensington that happened less than one mile apart from each other on Thursday night.

According to authorities, officers with the 24th District responded to the 3100 block of G Street around 10:25 p.m.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old girl shot once in each thigh, officials say.

She was transported to Temple Hospital by police, where she was placed in critical but stable condition.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Minutes later, officers from the same district responded to the 800 block of E Allegheny Avenue, which is less than one mile away form the shooting scene on G Street.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the right calf and transported to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Authorities say no weapons were found and no arrests were made in either shooting.

Officials have not said if the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.