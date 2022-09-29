'I don't feel safe': Loved ones of homicide victims speak at Pa. Committee Hearing on violence

A Pennsylvania House Committee on Thursday held a hearing on deadly gun violence plaguing Philadelphia, days after the city passed 400 homicides on the year.

The "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" heard first-hand accounts from family members crime victims, including Nakisha Billa whose son was slain in 2021 at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

"I want out," Billa said. "I don't feel safe, it's the trauma of losing Dominic on a regular day."

Police say 21-year-old Dominic Billa was fatally shot near the orange entrance in late March when a fistfight escalated to gunfire. Billa was the stepson of a detective in the District Attorney's Office.

Gregory Smith was later arrested and charged with the murder of Billa. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Smith was awaiting trial for cases in Philadelphia and surrounding counties at the time of the deadly shooting.

Earlier this month, the committee unanimously recommended that District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his failure to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee in August

According to the committee, Krasner declined to accept hand-delivered subpoenas issued by the committee on two occasions. Critics claim the committee is a political ploy designed to impeach the twice-elected district attorney.

"I absolutely believe he needs to be impeached," Pennsylvania Rep. Martina White said. "He’s been misbehaving in office, he doesn’t comply with our own laws."

Krasner sued the committee accusing them of creating a political stunt. During an appearance on Good Day Philadelphia, Krasner defended his policies, saying he receives most support from areas most affected by gun violence, and claimed the perception that he is responsible is "for political reasons."

"Philadelphia voted for me overwhelmingly, because they want what we are doing," Krasner said. "When you bring change, the reality is that there are certain entities who don't want change."

Supporters for Krasner gathered near the committee meeting on Thursday, accusing its members of trying to steal democracy.

Inside the meeting, members of homicide victims shared their heartache and questioned the effectiveness of the twice-elected Krasner.

"I fear every day for our grandkids and our other kids. You have no idea what it’s like," Jennifer Meleski said.