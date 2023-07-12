Police: Trail of blood from double shooting victim leads police to discovery of weapon, drugs in Kensington

article

An investigation that began as a report of a double shooting in Philadelphia led officers to a weapon, ammunition and drugs, police say.

According to authorities, officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots in Kensington's Frankford Avenue area.

Police say officers arrived and found a 50-year-old man shot in the leg and bleeding heavily.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, officials say.

According to investigators, a 32-year-old man then showed up to Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

He was transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition, police say.

Officials say the man told police he was shot on Frankford Avenue.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

At the crime scene, officers found blood leading into a property and they entered, Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29.

Several people were found inside the property along with a rifle, several rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of what police said appeared to be crack cocaine, according to officials.

Police did not specify the number of people found inside the property, but say they were detained.

Officials also say there was a shooting at the same location on Sunday, leaving one person in stable condition.

According to police, investigators believe the two incidents are related.