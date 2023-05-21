Police urge residents to lock up after rash of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNY - "Please lock your vehicles!"
Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a string of unlocked vehicles were broken into or stolen in Delaware County over the weekend.
Two vehicles were stolen Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to Springfield Police who say both were later recovered. Several other unlocked cars were broken into that same night.
Police say two suspects were also arrested for trying to steal another vehicle in a Red Lobster parking lot.
Residents are being asked to lock up their vehicles, and report any suspicious activity to police.