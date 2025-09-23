Police report 'sharp increase' of vehicle thefts in these Bucks County communities

The Brief Police are warning residents after a rash of recent vehicle thefts that may be connected to New Jersey-based groups. Thefts have been reported in Middletown, Lower Makefield, Newtown, and elsewhere. Popular car models like Ford, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Jeep, and Genesis have been targeted.



Police in Bucks County are blaming a number of recent vehicle thefts on New Jersey-based groups, sometimes referred to as the "Kia Boys."

What we know:

The Middletown Township Police Department said they have noticed a "sharp increase in vehicle and wire thefts" across Bucks County.

Several car thefts from residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes have been reported in Middletown, Lower Makefield, Newtown, and elsewhere.

Popular car models like Ford, Hyundai, Honda, Genesis, BMW, and Jeeps have been stolen, and some were later recovered in Trenton and Camden.

Investigators believe many of the thefts were carried out by New Jersey-based groups, sometimes referred to as the "Kia Boys."

What you can do:

There are several steps you can take that police say will help protect your vehicle, including always locking your car and rolling up your windows.

Police also suggest parking in well-lit areas, and not leaving keys inside the car.

Any suspicious activity – such as groups wearing masks, people trying car door handles, or vehicle circling the block – should be reported to police.