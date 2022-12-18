Police: Woman, 39, shot multiple times and killed inside West Oak Lane home

article

A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the head multiple times in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Sunday night, around 7:30, on the 1900 block Haines Street.

Responding officers found the woman on the first floor of a home. She had several gunshot wounds to her head.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating a motive for the shooting. They say no weapons have been found and no arrests made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.