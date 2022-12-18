Police: Daytime double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in North Philadelphia

Two men were struck, one fatally, after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Sparks Street for a double shooting around 1 p.m.

A 27-year-old was found shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A second victim, whose age is unknown at this time, is in critical condition after being shot in the leg.

Police say two crime scenes are being investigated, but no arrests have been made.