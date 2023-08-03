Police: Woman, 71, killed in New Jersey home

article

Police say they are investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman in her home at West Windsor Township, New Jersey on Wednesday as a homicide.

According to West Windsor police, they were called to Galston Drive just after 8:00 p.m. by the woman’s neighbors, who reported noticing evidence of a break-in when they visited her house.

Officers say that upon entering the house they found the victim, identified as Elaine Murray, dead in a second-floor bedroom with injuries to the face, neck and head.

No arrests have been made and the cause of Murray’s death is pending autopsy, police say.

The West Windsor Police Department and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force urge anyone with information to contact them.