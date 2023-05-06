Police: Woman critically injured after being struck by SUV in Roxborough shopping center

article

Philadelphia police say a woman was critically injured after she was struck by an SUV in a Roxborough shopping center Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the Ivy Ridge Shopping Center on the 7100 block of Ridge Avenue for an auto-pedestrian accident.

Police on scene discovered a woman who had been struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The pedestrian was walking between parked vehicles when authorities say the Tahoe made contact with her.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The pedestrian was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in critical condition.

The Crash Investigation Division is actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may information is asked to contact police.