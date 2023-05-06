Driver dies after crashing into pole, house in Northern Liberties, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he struck a utility pole and a home in his car during the early morning hours on Saturday.
Just a few minutes after 3 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of North 7th Street in Northern Liberties for an auto accident.
Responding officers located a 2011 Mercedes that had crashed into a utility pole and a home. Police say the 25-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his car before he struck the pole.
Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department transported the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.
Authorities say this is an active and ongoing investigation with the Crash Investigation Division.