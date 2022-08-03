Police: Woman killed during barbecue as drive-by shooting erupts outside Phildelphia home

A summer barbecue turned deadly Tuesday night after police say several shots were fired into a crowd in one Philadelphia neighborhood.

Police say people were enjoying a barbecue on the 1800 block of Harrison when a car approached and a suspect opened fire around 8:14 p.m.

The suspect continued shooting back at the crowd of people as it drove off, according to police.

One woman was reportedly hit in the back as she sat on the porch. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker, who was driving in the area at the time of shooting, says he heard screaming and rushed over to the scene.

"An innocent person trying to do the right, enjoy the weather, enjoy a barbecue, and now instead of a joyous time we’ll be planning a funeral," Walker said.

Police are checking surveillance footage in the area as they investigate the shooting. No motive is known at this time.