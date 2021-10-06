Police: Woman shot in back, hospitalized in East Frankford
article
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is making a recovery after she was shot in the East Frankford section of the city.
The incident happened at approximately 8:42 a.m. on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
Police say a 50-year-old woman was shot once in the back. She was taken to Einstein Hospital by medics where she was placed in stable condition.
A motive for the shooting is not yet known.
No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered.
- Police: Triple West Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
- Man, 63, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed in Logan
- Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Family speaks about victim of shooting on Good Day Philadelphia
- Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Nurse assistant killed, 2 officers injured by suspect
- Suspected Jefferson Hospital shooter ambushed his victim, sources say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement