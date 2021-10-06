Police: Woman shot in back, hospitalized in East Frankford

article

A woman is making a recovery after she was shot in the East Frankford section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 8:42 a.m. on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.

Police say a 50-year-old woman was shot once in the back. She was taken to Einstein Hospital by medics where she was placed in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered.

