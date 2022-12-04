Police: Woman shot multiple times while sitting inside car in University City

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by bullets inside a vehicle on a University City street early Sunday morning.

Officers found a woman lying in the street when they responded to shots fired on the 5400 block of Race Street around 5 a.m.

Police say she was suffering from three gunshot wounds, and was shot while sitting inside a car.

She was transported to a local hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.