Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning.

Police say the officer was hit while riding his bike at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been announced.