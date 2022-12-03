Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning.
Police say the officer was hit while riding his bike at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and is said to be in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
- Police: Suspect wanted for shooting PPA officer may be linked to shooting in The Bronx
- Homeowner helps police identify man accused of firebombing North Philadelphia rowhome
Police say the driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been announced.