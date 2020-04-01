Police: Wrong-way driver causes multi-fatal crash on I-95 in Bensalem

Police are investigating following a deadly crash on I-95 in Bensalem.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday between Academy and Woodhaven roads.

Police said someone driving the wrong way caused the multi-fatal crash.

RELATED STORIES:

2 men arrested in Bensalem drug bust; 5K bags of heroin seized

Advertisement

Bensalem police cracking down on drivers who ignore school bus stop lights

3 people injured in fiery crash on I-95 in Bensalem

Three people were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead a short time later. The names of the injured and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The crash forced troopers to close all northbound lanes at Academy Road, causing some travel delays in the area,

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.