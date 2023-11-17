Police: Young woman escapes kidnapping, suspect still on the run in Reading

article

A man is wanted by police for a kidnapping that luckily ended with a 26-year-old daughter safe at home with her family in Reading.

Police say 27-year-old Yusuf Scott is accused of breaking into a home on the 400 block of Windsor Street, Wednesday and kidnapping the young woman.

She was safely located by officers after escaping her kidnapper, according to authorities. No further details of her escape have been released.

Police say multiple attempts to take Scott into custody have been unsuccessful, and that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

An arrest warrant for kidnapping, burglary and related offenses has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.