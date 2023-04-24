Poodle revived with Narcan to be adopted after being found unconscious in Kensington, SPCA says

"Toodle" is a fighter, but soon he'll finally be able to rest and just be a happy dog with his forever family.

The tiny poodle and his owner were found unconscious and unresponsive in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood last week.

Good Samaritans rushed the dog to Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital, where he was revived with Narcan.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says Toodles is lucky to be alive after suffering from a drug overdose.

"Toodles could have died. He could have had lasting impacts from the drugs that he ingested. But, today he is safe, and he has a new future ahead of him," the PSPCA said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Hundreds of calls have poured in for a chance to adopt the "really patient" poodle, and the PSPCA expects him to get his forever home Monday.

"If every person who called in about Toodles would come in and adopt a dog we could clear out that kennel this afternoon," officials said.

Currently, the PSPCA has 150 dogs waiting to be adopted in Philadelphia, with hundreds more across the state, and many have the same story as Toodles.

