Driver sought after man killed in Olney hit-and-run, police say

Neighbors in Olney are shaken after a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning. Philadelphia police say the victim is 47-years-old and the search is on for the driver who hit him.

It happened on the 5600 block of North Mascher Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia police say the victim was standing outside a car that was double-parked on North Mascher Street and, they say, that’s when the suspect vehicle traveling southbound, fatally struck the man. But, instead of stopping, fled the scene, turning onto Wentz Street. The suspected vehicle described as a white or silver BMW SUV, according to authorities.

"It was kind of scary. The victim was right here," resident Daryca Heinze said. "I looked in my window and I saw the police and then I was confused on what happened because it was so early in the morning."

Alex Cortez says people surrounded the victim, trying to revive him, but police say he died a short time later at Einstein Medical Center.

Neighbors say drivers treat their street like a speedway.

"We live around here. We want to be safe," resident Samantha Phy said.

"I hope they’re caught. I hope they have sense enough to turn themselves in. To do the right thing," resident Candy added.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.