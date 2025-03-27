Possible break-in ends with deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood: police

The Brief A deadly shooting erupted at a home in Point Breeze early Thursday morning. Police found a man in the front hallway of the home. A man is being questioned in connection with the possible break-in shooting.



Philadelphia police are investigating a reported break-in that left a man fatally shot in Point Breeze early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a break-in on the 1600 hundred block of South 18th Street just after 1:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s shot in the front hallway of the home.

He later died from his injuries.

A gun was found at the scene, and an arrest has been made.

What we don't know:

Further details about the possible break-in shooting, along with the arrested suspect, have yet to be released.