Possible break-in ends with deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a reported break-in that left a man fatally shot in Point Breeze early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a break-in on the 1600 hundred block of South 18th Street just after 1:30 a.m.
They arrived to find a man in his 30s shot in the front hallway of the home.
He later died from his injuries.
A gun was found at the scene, and an arrest has been made.
What we don't know:
Further details about the possible break-in shooting, along with the arrested suspect, have yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.