NJ gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting child

A gymnastics coach in South Jersey has been arrested in connection to disturbing allegations involving a juvenile.

Matthew Shriver, 51, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

Police say evidence confirming the victim's statements was found on Shriver's cell phone, in his vehicle and at Everest Gymnastics in Galloway Township.

Shriver is listed as a coach and co-owner of Everest Gymnastics on LinkedIn.

However, the facility says they have since "cut ties" with the suspect in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Because of the highly sensitive events, we here at Everest would like to make it known that the accused is no longer affiliated with this establishment. All ties are cut, and he will no longer be permitted to be on or within close proximity of the business."

He is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and related offenses, and is being held in an Atlantic County jail.