Potential measles exposure reported in Delaware as Philadelphia cases rise: officials

Days after the Philadelphia Department of Public Health identified confirmed cases of measles in unvaccinated individuals, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is reporting a potential measles exposure within a Delaware health care facility.

While infectious, DPH says one of the individuals reported in the number of those with confirmed measles cases in Philadelphia, sought care at a healthcare facility in Delaware on December 29, 2023.

In response to this exposure, DPH is acting to quickly identify and prevent the spread of disease.

They say officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed, checking their vaccination status, warning them about potential exposure and issuing quarantine and exclusion orders where necessary.

DPH is also working to educate health care providers about measles symptoms and what to do if they see a potential case.

DPH strongly recommends that those who have not received both doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine do so.

If a Delaware resident is unsure of their vaccination status, they can visit the Delvax public portal and view their personal profile. Individuals may also contact their primary health care provider for additional details or if they are unable to obtain their records on Delvax.