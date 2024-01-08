Expand / Collapse search
Potential measles exposure reported in Delaware as Philadelphia cases rise: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

(Getty Images)

DOVER, D.E. - Days after the Philadelphia Department of Public Health identified confirmed cases of measles in unvaccinated individuals, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is reporting a potential measles exposure within a Delaware health care facility. 

While infectious, DPH says one of the individuals reported in the number of those with confirmed measles cases in Philadelphia, sought care at a healthcare facility in Delaware on December 29, 2023.

In response to this exposure, DPH is acting to quickly identify and prevent the spread of disease. 

Related

Measles outbreak reported in group of unvaccinated Philadelphia residents
article

Measles outbreak reported in group of unvaccinated Philadelphia residents

Additional clusters of measles have been identified in Philadelphia by health officials after they say one of the newest confirmed cases were caught at a day care that disregarded quarantine instructions.

They say officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed, checking their vaccination status, warning them about potential exposure and issuing quarantine and exclusion orders where necessary. 

DPH is also working to educate health care providers about measles symptoms and what to do if they see a potential case. 

DPH strongly recommends that those who have not received both doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine do so.  

If a Delaware resident is unsure of their vaccination status, they can visit the Delvax public portal and view their personal profile. Individuals may also contact their primary health care provider for additional details or if they are unable to obtain their records on Delvax.