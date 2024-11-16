Pottstown man charged with attempted murder of police officer after domestic violence dispute

article

Two calls for domestic disturbance at a Pottstown apartment ends with a man in custody charged with numerous crimes, including the attempted murder of a Pottstown police officer.

William Ciccoli, Jr., was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and other related charges against the assault of the officer, along with strangulation, simple assault and other related charges in the assault of his girlfriend.

The scene unfolded Friday afternoon, just after 2:30, officials said. Pottstown Police Corporal Anthony Fischer and his partner were dispatched to an apartment on the 200 block of Chestnut Street for a domestic disturbance call.

They encountered Ciccoli and his girlfriend at the apartment they share, in a fight. The officers separated Ciccoli from the scene, while the girlfriend was given domestic violence information. They agreed to avoid each other as the officers were then going to issue citations for harassment and criminal mischief for Ciccoli in the mail.

The officers were again called to the apartment two hours later and again separated the two in order to determine what happened to cause another disturbance. The girlfriend explained Ciccoli grabbed her by the neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. Bruises were visible on the woman’s neck, as well. The officer noted a swelling on her left cheek bone.

At that point, Cpl. Fischer’s partner set out to take Ciccoli into custody, but Ciccoli charged at Cpl. Fischer and engaged in a struggle with him.

Cpl. Fischer’s body-worn camera was activated and, during the struggle with Ciccoli, he is heard saying, "He’s trying to get my gun!"

Cpl. Fischer’s partner then deployed a stun gun, but in that moment, Ciccoli’s hands are seen on Cpl. Fischer’s gun, firing off a shot, which struck Cpl. Fischer in the hip.

Cpl. Fischer was rushed to Reading Hospital Trauma Center where he is listed as stable.

Ciccoli was taken into custody and is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility awaiting a bail review and preliminary hearing.