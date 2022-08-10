Pottstown murder suspect arrested in California was out on bail during fatal shooting, DA says

article

A man sought in connection with a murder in Pottstown has been arrested in California, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Authorities say Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was sought for the murder of 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in Pottstown.

Baird was reportedly killed after an alleged shootout between the occupants of his Nissan Sentra and a Chrysler 300 at Locust Alley and West Street on May 29, according to officials.

His car then crashed head-on into a Dodge pickup truck two blocks away, injuring its male driver. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found Baird unresponsive in the driver's seat on the 400 block of West Street. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

U.S. Marshalls located Harvey in a motel with a local woman in Susanville, California.

He was arrested without incident and will be extradited to Montgomery county to face first-degree murder and related charges, authorities say.

According to the District Attorney, Harvey was out on bail after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bail at the time of the murder.

The man is also facing charges, including aggravated assault from a shooting that occurred in Pottstown on March 29, 2021.