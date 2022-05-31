DA: Man killed, causes crash after shootout erupts between two cars in Pottstown

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his car this weekend.

Officials say 22-year-old Nahmer Baird suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report.

Baird was reportedly killed after an alleged shootout between the occupants of his Nissan Sentra and a Chrysler 300 at Locust Alley and West Street on Sunday.

His car then crashed head-on into a Dodge pickup truck two blocks away, injuring its male driver. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found Baird unresponsive in the driver's seat on the 400 block of West Street. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple fired cartridge casings were also reportedly found inside Baird's car.

No further information was given regarding the suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Tip Line at 610-278-3638.