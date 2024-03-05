Principal charged with stealing $700 from her elementary school in Burlington County

article

Hundreds of dollars were stolen from a local elementary school, and police say the thief was the school's own principal.

Colleen Schroeder is charged with theft after police say she stole $700 from Helen L. Beeler Elementary School in Evesham, New Jersey.

The money, which belongs to the Evesham Township School District, was taken from the school's main office.

Principal Schroeder was arrested last week in connection to the theft, and released on summons.

The Evesham Township Board of Education says she is currently on "unrelated leave," and will remain on leave pending the investigation.