Prosecutors: 3 Mercer County men charged in Easter Sunday homicide in Trenton

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Officer announced on Monday that three Mercer County men were arrested and charged in a homicide that happened on Easter Sunday in Trenton.

Officials say Joseph Fayson, 22, and Justin Malkin, 23, both of Trenton, and Darin Eutsey, 23, of Hamilton, were taken into custody early Monday morning. All three Mercer County men were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and related charges.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter notification reporting multiple shots fired in the area of Lamberton and Federal streets. Responding officers located a man who they say had been shot in the driver's seat of his parked 2010 Infiniti G37. Authorities say the vehicle and the victim, who was later identified as Jhosse Tolentino, 23, of Trenton, were struck multiple times by gunfire. Tolentino was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In the course of the investigation, Homicide Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and Trenton City cameras from the time of the shooting. Officials say the cameras captured a black 2007 Toyota 4Runner, later identified as a stolen vehicle, cross over Lamberton Street and drive up to the victim's vehicle. Fayson, Malkin, and Eutsey were captured exiting the 4Runner and approaching the victim's car with firearms.

After shooting at the driver's seat area of the victim's car, police say the three men returned to the 4Runner and fled the scene. The stolen 4Runner was later found by detectives parked at a vacant property on Edgewood Avenue. Surveillance video from that area shows the 4Runner drove directly from the shooting to Edgewood Avenue where the vehicle was abandoned.

For more than four years, authorities say there has been an ongoing feud between H-block gang members and individuals associated with the South Trenton area, specifically individuals associated with Lamberton Street, which is where the victim lived. The ongoing feud has included murders, shootings, and disputes on social media.

Detectives learned that leading up to the murder, there was a dispute on social media between the victim and family members of H-block gang members. This dispute led to H-block member, Fayson, insulting the victim and Lamberton Street associates on Instagram. Shortly before the victim was murdered, investigators say he shared a story on Instagram in response to one of Fayson's comments.

The charges against Fayson, Malkin, and Eutsey are a result of this investigation. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office praised the investigative work of the Homicide Task Force and thanked the public for their assistance during the investigation.

"I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for the community to work with us," Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. "I encourage the public to maintain communication with law enforcement."

Officials say the investigation into this homicide is still ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to call Detective Karl Johnston or Detective Nicholas Barber at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.