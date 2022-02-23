Prosecutors: Cherry Hill baseball coach sexually assaulted child in his car
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A Cherry Hill baseball coach and landscaping business owner is facing charges after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a child.
Thomas Bianco, 20, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 12-year-old multiple times inside his vehicle, prosecutors said.
Bianco is a baseball coach for Cherry Hill National Athletic League and employs minors in his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, LLC.
Bianco was charged Wednesday with two counts of second degree sexual assault and two counts of third degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He was held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing, authorities said.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article specified a gender of the victim. Authorities have not indicated whether the victim was a boy or girl.
