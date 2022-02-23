2 people rescued from trench in Lower Merion Township

article

Firefighters in Montgomery County rescued two people from a trench on Wednesday afternoon.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the incident at 1221 Mt. Pleasant Road and captured the moments one person, who was conscious, was pulled out.

Authorities confirmed both people were rescued from the trench.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

