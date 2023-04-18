Prosecutors: Man arrested and charged with manslaughter of 17-year-old Gloucester County boy

article

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday that a man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter of a 17-year-old Gloucester County boy over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 16, officers from the Monroe Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Chestnut Street in Williamstown for a report that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim who had been shot in the head. Authorities say a suspect, 18-year-old Nasir D. Robinson-Sanders, of Williamstown, was at the scene and taken into custody.

The 17-year-old victim, also a Williamstown resident, was rushed to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township before he was transported to Jefferson facilities in Philadelphia where authorities say he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say an autopsy of the victim revealed the cause of death was from the gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors say Robinson-Sanders is charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings.

The investigation into this homicide is still ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Bailey at 856-384-65685 or Detective Kristyn Morris at 856-728-9800 ext. 577.