NRA fundraiser in Montgomery County draws protesters

In Montgomery County, an NRA fundraiser had some people protesting, but gun rights supporters weren’t backing down at all.

Inside the Franconia Heritage Banquet Facility, a major fundraiser supporting the National Rifle Association, organized by Montgomery County PA Friends of the NRA.

The event, complete with gun raffles, live and silent auctions, according to a flyer, while outside dozens of area residents decrying the event, after recent mass shootings like the one at an elementary school in Texas.

"Nobody deserves to be mowed down with an automatic rifle. And, that’s why I’m here standing the rain, saying peace," stated one protestor.

FOX 29 went to the door of the NRA fundraiser, seeking comment and reaction to the protests, but were turned away and told cameras were not allowed inside.

Outside, apparent supporters of the fundraiser made themselves heard on the street, blowing thick plumes of exhaust from their trucks inches away from the demonstrators. Police went after some of them and the protest never stopped.

"There’s a school right down the road, Franconia Elementary. My son is in 4th grade there, the same age as the children that were just killed in Texas. This is just a gross display of callousness, in my opinion. They shouldn’t be doing it," protest organizer Natalie Cimonetti said.