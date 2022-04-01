Public viewings to be held for Trooper Branden Sisca Friday

article

Public viewings will be held Friday for Trooper Branden T. Sisca, one of two troopers killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 last week.

Two viewings will be held at the Boyd-Horrrox-Givnish Funeral Home in Norristown from 12-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday, a public funeral service will be held for Sisca at noon at Perkiomen Valley High School.

Authorities say Sisca, 29, and Trooper Martin Mack III, 33, were assisting a man who was walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 early on the morning of March 21. The troopers were walking that man, later identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, back to their patrol vehicle when authorities say all three were struck by an SUV.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was allegedly behind the wheel of the SUV when it plowed into the men, sending all three into the northbound lanes. Sisca, Mack, and Oliveras were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges in the incident, including three counts of third-degree murder and driving under the influence.

Sources have told FOX 29 since the crash that Webb had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was tested following the crash.

Law enforcement sources also say that Mack and Sisca had conducted a traffic stop involving Webb's SUV a short time before the crash, but that stop was cut short as they responded to priority calls for the man walking on the highway. The initial stop lasted less than a minute, according to sources.

Sisca started his career as a state trooper last year and was recently named fire chief of the Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County, where he had volunteered for more than a decade. He was recently married and a father-to-be.

Trooper Martin Mack was laid to rest during a funeral service on Thursday.

