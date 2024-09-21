Quadruple shooting kills 1 man; injures 3 in SW Philly neighborhood: officials

article

Gunshots ring out in Elmwood, fatally hitting one man, while three others are hospitalized.

Bullets rang out on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue Friday night just before 10 p.m., according to authorities.

Four men were found injured and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police.

A 58-year-old man took a bullet in the chest. He sadly died at the hospital. The other victims include:

25-year-old man shot in the neck is in critical condition.

28-year-old man shot multiple times in the legs is listed as stable.

42-year-old man shot in the back is listed as stable.

Police are actively investigating this shooting of four me, though no one is in custody. Police are urging anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. As with all homicides in Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.