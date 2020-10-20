Questions over mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

We are officially two weeks until Election Day and there are questions in our area surrounding mail-in ballots.

Amanda Weissman, of Voorhees, New Jersey, says she dropped off her mail-in ballot at a secure ballot box at the Voorhees Town Center a little more than two weeks ago.

"I've checked every day since not seeing the ballot has been received," she said.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 ELECTION

Camden County Board of Elections Commissioner Rich Ambrosino says the office is slamming to process ballots as quickly as possible.

"If someone concerned about whether a ballot has been received. Look on think it should be and look on site if not there they should call Board of Elections because we can look them up immediately on statewide voter registration system," he said.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in New Jersey

Montgomery County voter Rosemarie Foote says she’s been stressing out after applying for a mail-in ballot in August and never receiving one in the mail.

"I was feeling very anxious I thought gosh I don’t want to stand in line and expose myself and the wait and just really wanted to do it the way I intended which was by mail," she said.

Thankfully, it arrived today. In additon to phone numbers, there are local and state websites to set up to help voters navigate the unique 2020 Election process.

"We get a lot of calls what to do with a ballot, especially closer to the election. People don’t trust the mail. They can bring it here and can bring to a drop box. THey can bring it to their polling place and there will be a portable drop box there," Ambrosino said.

RELATED: Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Pennsylvania

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!