Raging fire destroys historic Fire Chief's Memorial in Norristown

article

"A sad morning for the Norristown Fire Department."

The community is mourning the loss of its "cherished" Fire Chief’s Memorial after it was destroyed by a 2-alarm fire Wednesday morning.

Photos posted by the department show flames erupting from the structure on the 1300 block of Harding Boulevard.

Part of the structure did collapse, but no injuries were reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

Fire officials say the memorial stood for more than 100 years in remembrance of the community's firefighters.

"The building may be gone, but we will never forget!"

The town council says they will work quickly to rebuild the memorial's bandshell, which has hosted numerous community events, including the Summer Concert Series and Fourth of July celebration.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.