‘Real impact’: 76ers' Tobias Harris donates $1M to Philadelphia charities through 'community draft'

article

Tobias Harris has found an incredible way to give back to the Philadelphia community with an event he created and dubbed the “2019 Community Draft”.

The event, which was held in Nicetown on Tuesday evening, was Tobias Harris’ way to bring a spotlight to the city’s education-focused community groups.

Ten of those community groups received a donation of $1 million from Tobias Harris. Each group received a different amount to help support their needs.

“A great day unveiling my personal strategic philanthropy investment plan to support long-term youth literacy programs & more support of our teachers through global, national, and the great City of Philadelphia partnerships,” Tobias wrote in a tweet early Wednesday morning. “As a collaborative team, we hope to create real impact.”

Among those receiving a donation are The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, Philly Startup Leaders, Coded by Kids, The ITEM, Code for Philly, REC Philly, and ImpactPHL.

Tobias Harris agreed to a five-year, $180 million contract with the Sixers earlier this year.