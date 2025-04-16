Reckless drivers be warned: find out where police will be issuing tickets for red light runners

The Brief Montgomery Township Police posted video on its Facebook page of red light violators caught in the act. The warning period is halfway over. Over a thousand red light violations have been approved so far, police say.



A warning for reckless drivers in Montgomery County as police are fed up with red light runners and will begin to issue tickets for the dangerous violation.

What we know:

Video from a red light camera shows two cars going through a red light southbound on Bethlehem Pike at North Wales. Police released the video on their Facebook page.

The warning period is halfway over for violators. Soon tickets will be issued.

What they're saying:

"It says traffic violation. I looked at it and said what did I do now?" laughed Tom Rajkowski. He says he got a letter in the mail.

"It's just a warning. But they got me," he said.

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson talked to him after he pumped gas Wednesday evening in the area of the red light camera system. He does not think this intersection with the cameras is dangerous despite seeing the video police posted.

"You know people are doing about 45 there and it's a quick yellow," he said.

Dig deeper:

Lisa Gooley drives through the area often.

"There are quite a few accidents along this area," she said. Gooley supports the crackdown.

"They're traveling at such high speeds along this road that it just makes it all the worse," she said.

The camera takes a picture of your license plate if you are in the intersection after the light turns red. Not everyone agrees with the red light camera system, but some say it is all about one important goal.

"Anything we can do to slow people down or to save some lives is beneficial to all of us," said Gooley.

By the numbers:

Police are reminding drivers that they are now halfway through the warning period for automated red light enforcement. The system has been up and running since March 14th. The warning period is 60 days. So far, police say they have approved 1,043 red light violations. The fine will be $100.