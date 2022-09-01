Remembering Hurricane Ida: Communities still working to recover one year after Category 4 storm

Thursday marks one year since Category 4 Hurricane Ida tore through the East Coast, bringing devastation and damage to the Delaware Valley.

According to FOX Weather, the storm made landfall in Grand Isle, Louisiana, before moving along the East Coast, dumping more than 10 inches of rain across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. The rain led to deadly flash floods as strong winds created rotation for several tornadoes.

Hundreds of people needed to be rescued from their homes along the Schuykill River as it overflowed and leaked into Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says the river had not seen flooding that severe since 1869.

The area in the city known as the Vine Street Expressway became full of water, leading some to pull out kayaks to navigate the floodwaters.

In New Jersey, residents in Mullica Hill were impacted by an EF-3 tornado with estimated winds of 150 miles per hour.

Footage from the aftermath showed a number of homes that were significantly damaged, including one home that was left as a pile of rubble.

RELATED: New York flooding: Videos show cars submerged, water pouring into subway stations

Philadelphia is set to receive millions in federal funds to address flood concerns as part of President Joe Biden's climate crisis package, but many communities are still struggling to recover from the storm's damage.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira visited Salvatore Drive in Mullica Hill, where the tornado ripped through the town and 39 homes were declared unliveable.

Several homes in the area are still under construction as the community works to rebuild, but frustration with FEMA has caused many residents to take matters into their own hands.

Despite the severity of the damage in Mullica Hill, no major injuries were reported.

Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo says many of the families whose homes were declared unliveable are still not back as demolitions and construction continue.

Manzo also addressed misconceptions about FEMA's role in the recovery process.

"FEMA does its job. I think the misconception is what the job is," he said. "In reality, FEMA steps in in the aftermath, the immediate aftermath, of a disaster like this. The president gives a designation and that opens up funding sources for those that are either severely or grossly underinsured or not insured at all."

He also says FEMA funding helps government agencies with the cleanup process.

The hurricane impacted the town in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and displaced children ahead of the start of the school year.

Manzo says many of the students are now entering their second school year displaced.

"This is not a time to look back ceremonially at an event that occurred. It's more about this isn't over and we want to make sure we continue to help those that need help."