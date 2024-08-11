Repeat dog dumper arrested after 4 dogs thrown over fence at NJ humane society: police
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - An arrest has been made in a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty that was caught on camera last month.
Jahlil McNeal, 23, is charged with four counts of animal cruelty and failure to provide care to animals.
Police say the repeat dog dumper was arrested Saturday after surveillance footage captured the moment he threw a dog over a fence at the Humane Society of Atlantic County in Atlantic City last month.
The dog landed on its side, and was found with scars and missing patches of fur.
This was the fourth time McNeal had dumped a dog in the middle of the night, according to the authorities.
During the investigation, the dog seen in the video received care from the shelter, who expressed their anger to FOX 29 last month.
"I’ll get over the anger when she gets into a home, but right now I will concentrate on taking care of her and moving forward with the case."