Reported carjacking leads to a teen struck and an accident involving Philly police, officials say

A reported armed carjacking Sunday morning led to a teenager struck by a vehicle and Philadelphia police-involved car accident.

According to authorities, police in West Philadelphia spotted a vehicle Sunday afternoon, around 2:15, at North 53rd and West Thompson Streets, that was involved in an armed carjacking Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle then struck a 16-year-old male on a bicycle. Two men inside the vehicle got out and took off running.

The teen was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in critical, but stable condition.

One of the men inside the vehicle was taken into custody at 53rd and Thompson.

The second man continued running, with 19th District police officers in pursuit in their vehicle.

It was at this time, authorities say, police hit a private car at 53rd and Master.

The driver of the private vehicle, a man in his early 40s, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center by medics, to be treated for a hip injury. The officer driving the police cruiser that hit the private car was taken to Roxborough Memorial Hospital where he was to be treated and released.

The police vehicle took on heavy front end damage. The private auto had heavy drivers-side damage.

The second man police were pursuing was caught and a weapon was found at 1400 North 52nd Street.