Residents recall chaotic scene as gunfire erupted in North Philadelphia

Residents are recalling the chaotic scene as six Philadelphia police officers were shot in North Philly leading to a 7 1/2-hour standoff.

As crime scene investigators returned to the home where police say 36-year-old Maurice Hill opened fire on them, one couple huddled in their SUV right around the corner reliving Wednesday's hail of gunfire.

"When I first started hearing gunfire I ran out, three cops went right through the alley and then it was boom, boom, boom," one resident told FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser.

The couple was removed from their home just a few yards from the rear of the house where police say Hill was firing rounds at them as narcotics officers served a warrant around 4 p.m. Wednesday. As the couple left, SWAT sharpshooters went in to train their sights on the suspect.

"They ushered us out and then they took over our house," the resident explained.

As the neighborhood caught its breath, police started gathering evidence inside the home on the 3700 block of North 15th street. According to police, they found an AR-15 style rifle in the kitchen, empty magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition scattered about the house. Police say Hill surrendered with a .380 semi-automatic handgun still in his pocket.

"Tioga is a nice place. it's just that there are some bad guys," the resident said.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross himself conducted negotiations with the suspect throughout the day and evening. He even kept Hill on the phone while SWAT officers rescued two narcotics officers and civilians who were pinned down in upstairs rooms. A few hours later, tear gas forced Hill out and the violence was over.