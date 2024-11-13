Residents trapped on roof trying to escape high-rise apartment fire in Center City

Flames erupted from an apartment building in Center City, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes late Tuesday night.

The fire started on the second floor of the Adelphia House on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street around 11:30 p.m.

Some residents were trapped on the roof as they tried to escape the smoke. They were eventually rescued by fire crews.

One resident from the 15th floor used the fire escape after hearing the alarms go off.

"As soon as I was going down the stairs, I smelled the smoke, it hit me with the realization that this was a real situation," said Daniel Ramos. "I had to get out of there as quickly as possible."

At least one woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries have been reported.

Officials have yet to say how much damage was sustained, but those living on the second floor are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.