Residents warned not to warm up their cars as vehicle thefts rise in New Castle County

Getting into a cold car may not sound appealing on a bitter winter morning, but police say it's the safer choice. Police in New Castle County, Delaware are urging residents to think twice before warming their vehicles outside while they remain warm inside. A young car thief could be lurking.

In just one morning, three vehicles were stolen in two communities in New Castle County this week.

Police say all three cars were left unattended while warming up.

"This is an easy target for would-be thieves," Cpl. Michael McNasby said as he warned residents not to leave their cars running without supervision.

Residents run out in the early morning to warm up their cars and quickly go back inside. In moments, the car is gone. Not Wendy Biel. She said, "I would get in my car and suffer the cold for a few moments and warm it that way and I lock my car."

Corporal Mike McNasby of the New Castle County Division of Police said, "Motorists will go outside fire that car up run back inside. They think it’s only a couple of minutes, but it can happen very quickly."

Friday morning's incidents come as police say vehicle thefts continue to rise throughout the county.

New Castle Public Safety, which gathered food donations Friday along with community groups in North Wilmington, said the car thieves are often teens, 14 to 17, with prior arrests for stealing cars. They’ve arrested eight teenagers in the last two weeks.

Police advise motorists to bundle-up, sit in the car as it warms, and lock the doors to keep young car thieves at bay. Wendy Biel said it seems like teens are looking for a joy ride, adding, "It sounds like almost something fun to do, something exciting, something on the edge."