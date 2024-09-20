Reward offered as family pleads for answers in death of 2 men on Delco highway: ‘We are heartbroken’

A public plea for help and a reward is being offered in the double homicide of two men along the Blue Route in Delaware County last week.

The family of Clinton Martin joined Pennsylvania State Police to ask for the public's help in finding Martin’s killer. The 29-year-old from Lansdowne was shot and killed on his way home from work, coming off the I-95 Northbound ramp to I-476 Ridley Township Friday night, just after 9:30.

"It’s hard and it’s like the trooper said, it was senseless. He was just coming home from work. Had just finished his shift. It’s hard," said Martin’s stepfather, Frederick Newton.

"We were supposed to meet up that night to go out and have fun. I thought he was going to come pick me up and that’s the last I ever heard from him," added sister Clinita Martin.

Martin was driving home from work in a 2010 blue Mazda 5 when he was shot through the window of his car in the neck by someone in another vehicle.

State police say a quarter mile later, his car crashed into a 2010 Chevy Malibu broken down on the side of the highway. The motorist, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Waltz of Odessa, Delaware, was standing at his rear bumper when he was struck. Both men were killed.

"The actions by the person that shot at Mr. Martin’s vehicle contributed and caused the senseless death of two men. Two men that didn’t even know each other. Two men going about their own business," said Lt. Jonathan Sunderlin, of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The State police announced a $4,000 reward for information that solves the case. Investigators are asking anyone with information who was driving along northbound I-95 and the Blue Route in Delaware County between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Friday night to come forward. Specifically, they are asking anyone with video.

"I know a lot of truck drivers and Tesla vehicles have onboard mounted cameras. We are asking anyone who has that to please let us know" added Sunderlin.

Police aren’t sure if Martin was targeted or the victim of road rage. His mother, Constance Newton, just knows her fun-loving, hard-working, "gentle giant" isn’t coming home and is she begging for closure to her son’s death.

"If anybody has any information or seen anything that Friday night, please come forward. Because we are heartbroken. We are still piecing together that my son is not coming back," she said.

State police tell FOX 29 the other victim, Joshua Waltz, was engaged to be married and the couple had a 5-month-old child.

Late Friday, friends, family and fellow co-workers gathered outside the Clifton Heights Dollar General Store for a memorial balloon release where Martin had just been promoted to manager of his own store.

Anyone with information on the cast should call PSP Media at 484-840-1000.