Road closures, parking restrictions issued for Center City on Monday

Several streets in Center City will be closed on Monday for the filming of an upcoming Adam Sandler movie, according to a source.

Philadelphia on Sunday warned of impending traffic delays and parking restrictions for "an ongoing special event in Center City Philadelphia" and encouraged motorists to seek alternate routes.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Philadelphia will close the 1800-1900 block of Arch Street and the 100 block of North 19th Street until 12 p.m. The eastbound side of the 1200-1300 block of Market Street will close from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The during the afternoon slate of closures, they city says the 12th Street and 13th Street will remain open to traffic and the westbound lanes of Market Street will stay open.

In conjunction with the street closures, Philadelphia has announced a number of "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday.

1200 Block of Market Street (both sides of street)

12th Street between Clover Street and Filbert Street (west side only)

Market Street from 17th Street to 21st Street (both sides of street)

1800-1900 Block Arch Street (both sides of street)

100 N. 19th Street (both sides of street)

SEPTA bus routes will also adjust to the road closures by detouring around Market and Arch streets on Monday morning and afternoon. The detours will impact SEPTA bus SEPTA Bus Routes 17, 33, 44, 48 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes will be made available online on the System Status Page at septa.org .

