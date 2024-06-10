Robert Davis sentenced to 15 to 30 years in murder of Philly journalist Josh Kruger

Robert Davis, the now 20-year-old charged with killing Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger at his home in Point Breeze in October 2023 has learned his fate after he was sentenced in court Monday.

Davis pleaded guilty to third degree murder and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison, according to court documents.

In addition to third degree murder, court documents show his charges for the incident also included aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and the possession of an instrument with the intent of the crime.

Davis’ mother recently spoke to FOX 29 and called on the evidence in this case to be made public, not just for her son’s sake.

On October 3, 2023, responding officers found Kruger, 39, on the sidewalk outside his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street suffering from deadly gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Davis was arrested and charged with the murder later that month, and prosecutors also linked him to a non-fatal shooting during a scuffle at a SEPTA station.

Court documents obtained by FOX 29 stated that evidence recovered from Kruger’s cell phone revealed that Kruger and Davis were in an intimate sexual relationship.

Davis’ mother claims the relationship started when he was 15-years-old and involved drugs that she says he is still addicted to. She says she is concerned about other vulnerable children.

Now that Davis’ fate has been revealed, those details may never be revealed.

Kruger spent five years in city government working as a City Hall Content Director, Communications Director and spokesperson before returning to journalism in 2021.

His writing was featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer. His website also mentions his work for a number of causes and campaigns focusing on public education, poverty, homelessness, and criminal justice reform.