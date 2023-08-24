Scam Warning: Police in Chester County warn of callers pretending to be federal officials

Police In Chester County are warning of a phone scam they say several people have recently fallen victim to.

According to police, a resident in West Whiteland Township first received a pop-up on his computer informing him that he had earned enough points for a free iPad from Walmart.

Then, the victim got a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission who informed him that he had been scammed. That caller then told the victim to take money out of his bank account as a precaution.

The victim took cash out of his account, and then received yet another call from someone saying they were with the Social Security Administration. A short time later, an unknown person showed up at the victim’s home and picked up cash.

Police say the victim was led to be believe that the individuals he spoke to were attempting to help him protect his money.

During an investigation, police learned that there have been several other victims to this specific scam.

As part of their warning, West Whiteland police shared a link to the Federal Trade Commission’s website with more information about phone scams.