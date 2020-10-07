School bus, ambulance involved in crash on I-95 in Chester

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and an ambulance on I-95 in Chester.

The crash reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Blue Route sometime before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash and no injuries have been reported. The bus reportedly not carrying children at the time of the crash.

An ambulance sustained heavy front end damage after a crash involving a school bus on I-95 in Chester.

The school bus sustained damage to the rear, while the front end of the ambulance was partially crushed.

Motorists should expect heavy delays indefinitely as crews work to investigate and clear the accident. One northbound lane has been reopened.

