School bus driver charged with DUI while driving students in Gloucester County: police
CLAYTON, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while driving a bus full of children.
Police in Clayton, a borough in Gloucester County, pulled over 48-year-old Suzanne Stoms, of Williamstown, around 9 a.m. Friday, with 23 elementary school students on the bus.
Police said she failed the field sobriety test and was arrested.
A substitute bus picked up the children and took them safely to Herma Simmons Elementary School.
The Clayton Public School District released a statement saying, in part:
"It goes without saying that this is behavior that will not be tolerated and we will be terminating the employee effective immediately."