School bus driver charged with DUI while driving students in Gloucester County: police

A New Jersey school bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while driving a bus full of children.

Police in Clayton, a borough in Gloucester County, pulled over 48-year-old Suzanne Stoms, of Williamstown, around 9 a.m. Friday, with 23 elementary school students on the bus.

Police said she failed the field sobriety test and was arrested.

A substitute bus picked up the children and took them safely to Herma Simmons Elementary School.

The Clayton Public School District released a statement saying, in part:

"It goes without saying that this is behavior that will not be tolerated and we will be terminating the employee effective immediately."